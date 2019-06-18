Live Now
Google Calendar, Instagram outage reported worldwide

National

google_1560871933760.JPG

If you aren’t able to access Google Calendar at this time, you are not alone. 

Google recently posted a status report on its website stating they are investigating “reports of an outage issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.”

Right now the Google Calendar outage has many people around the world panicking and wondering what’s going on. 

To make matters even worse, Instagram is also reportedly down.

