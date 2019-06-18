Google Calendar, Instagram outage reported worldwide

If you aren’t able to access Google Calendar at this time, you are not alone.

Google recently posted a status report on its website stating they are investigating “reports of an outage issue with Google Calendar. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Google Calendar.”

Right now the Google Calendar outage has many people around the world panicking and wondering what’s going on.

My google calendar isn’t working right now and I feel so disorganized without it— Zach Lamoureux (@Lammy1533) June 18, 2019

Google Calendar is down. I am freeeeee!— Marie Lotode Chandra (@MarieLChandra) June 18, 2019

“My Google calendar is down” is about to be the adult equivalent to “the dog ate my homework.”#Google #GoogleCalendar #Tuesday pic.twitter.com/Mcllr4IwA4— Patrick Hayes (@KOBPatrickHayes) June 18, 2019

Google calendar isn’t loading and I’m getting the shakes.— Amanda ReCupido (@amandarecupido) June 18, 2019

To make matters even worse, Instagram is also reportedly down.

