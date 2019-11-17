Live Now
Google gaming service to launch this week

(CNN) – Google is launching a new gaming service this week.

On Tuesday, the tech company will unveil “Stadia” in 14 countries.

It’s a service for streaming and playing games without needing to own a hard copy or even a console.

Google will be competing with a daunting list of rivals in the industry who are betting the future of video games lies in the cloud rather than just physical hardware.

Microsoft is currently testing its Project xCloud service and Amazon is rumored to be working on its own cloud gaming service as well.

