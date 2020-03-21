Google launches coronavirus information, resource website

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Google has launched a site dedicated to coronavirus information and resources for the general public amid the crisis.

Reliable resources can be hard to find during an outbreak, but Google is hoping to relieve some of the stress that comes with that.

On the main page, there are different tabs related to COVID-19. You can find an overview of the virus and how it spreads, certain symptoms one may experience, prevention measures and treatment information.

Google also links back to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization websites for additional references.

As you scroll down, there are also a series of informative videos, one ASL-friendly.

Users are also able to track COVID-19 by regions.

To visit the website, click here.

