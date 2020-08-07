Google Plus settlement email: Real or fake?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re a Gmail user, you may have received an email this week with the subject line “Notice of Class Action Settlement re Google Plus.”

Now, you may be wondering, what exactly is this email about, is it real or fake, and do you need to reply?

Here’s what we know.

Who’s it from?

The email was sent from google-noreply@google.com.

It may have looked something like this:

First off, it’s legit. A Google spokesperson confirmed with Fast Company that Google did indeed send out the email.

What’s it about?

This revolves around a 2018 lawsuit that involved a major data breach at Google Plus, which is no longer in operation.

A settlement was reached for $7.5 million.

More details can be found here.

How much money can I get?

Those who received the email may be eligible for up to $12, but you do waive your right to future litigation in the case.

When’s the deadline?

You have until Oct. 8 to file a claim or opt out. A hearing is planned for Nov. 9.

