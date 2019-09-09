Google search is a focus in new antitrust probe

WASHINGTON (AP) – States investigating Google’s market power say that the tech giant’s dominance in search will be one of the key areas of focus.

A large group of states led by Texas announced the probe Monday, just days after a separate group of states disclosed an investigation into Facebook’s market dominance.

Karl Racine, attorney general for the District of Columbia, says the probe is about Google’s potential monopolistic behavior.

Google’s search service is often the starting point for millions of people when they go online. Google dwarfs other search competitors and has faced harsh criticism in the past for favoring its own products over competitors at the top of search results.

