GOP sues Gov. Newsom, claims mail-in-voting is ‘illegal election power grab’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party have filed a federal lawsuit against California Governor Gavin Newsom and his executive order to permit vote-by-mail procedures for upcoming elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel shared the news to Twitter on Sunday.

“His radical plan is a recipe for disaster that would create more opportunities for fraud & destroy the confidence Californians deserve to have in their elections,” McDaniel wrote.

Newsom’s order will allow residents to vote by mail in three upcoming special elections in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.

The order also extends the deadlines for ballot counting, tabulation and other responsibilities related to California’s Presidential Primary.

His radical plan is a recipe for disaster that would create more opportunities for fraud & destroy the confidence Californians deserve to have in their elections. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 24, 2020

McDaniel said that Newsom and Democrats are using the public health crisis as a way to redesign the election system.

“Make no mistake, Democrats are trying to use this pandemic to redesign our entire election system for political gain,” she wrote. “And we will not let their brazen attempts go unchallenged.”

