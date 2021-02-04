GOP to GQP: Republicans show strong support for Greene, Pelosi says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – After the House of Representatives voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement saying it is clear where the Republican’s loyalties lie.

Pelosi stated that the GOP is turning into the GQP showing support for Greene, who is a conspiracy theorist and QAnon believer.

Not only did 95 percent of House Republicans vote against holding Greene accountable, but they also gave her a standing ovation Wednesday night at a meeting.

The House was voting to punish Greene for spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories — 11 out of 211 GOP members voted in favor of removing Greene from her committee assignments.

Pelosi stated that the House Republicans are celebrating her dangerous behaviors.

The statement goes on to say, “Unfortunately, this is just the latest step by House Republicans on a slippery slope towards conspiracism and intolerance, as evidenced by their shameful votes on January 6th when nearly 60 percent of their conference voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election and throw out the will of voters even AFTER the deadly insurrection.”