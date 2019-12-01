Grandmother celebrates 4th Thanksgiving with stranger she accidentally invited to dinner

MESA, Ariz. (CNN) – You may remember when an Arizona grandmother’s texts accidentally reached the phone of a teen she didn’t know back in 2016.

That sparked a Thanksgiving friendship between the unlikely pair — and a yearly tradition that’s still going strong.

Four years of laughing, love, and most importantly — unexpected and unconditional friendship.

“I’m going to keep this, thank you! it will be in my apartment,” Jamal Hinton said.

Unexpected and unconditional friendship now preserved in a scrapbook of their own.

“I just feel my life has been enriched since he’s come into it,” Wanda Dench said.

Wanda and Jamal are now a household name across the nation.

All because Wanda accidentally texted him instead of her real grandson four years ago, to come over for Thanksgiving.

That text exchange went viral.

“I got 600 text messages that night because he didn’t block my phone number off of Twitter,” Wanda said.

But no hard feelings, because it was the best thing that could have happened.

Strangers starting a new tradition — now anything but strangers at all.

And while that first year doesn’t feel like so long ago, so much has changed since.

Jamal met his girlfriend, and she’s been at the last three Thanksgiving gatherings.

“We actually just moved into our first apartment yesterday,” Jamal said.

And Wanda was a grandma before, but now she has a new title.

“I actually have 2 great grandchildren,” she said. “That’s pretty awesome.”

Time has changed technology too.

“Having to help her with every single thing on her phone like I literally had to hook up her and her husband’s phones six months ago,” Jamal said. they didn’t know how to do it.”

Their selfies now taken in portrait mode, something they didn’t have years ago.

And Jamal kept his promise from last year — he and his girlfriend’s family cooking this Thanksgiving so Wanda didn’t have to.

“Yeah, that’s the best,” Wanda said.

“It was a great day,” Jamal added.

The years pass.

But the longer time goes on, the closer this modern family gets.