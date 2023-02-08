NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The grandmother of an 8-year-old girl has been charged with murder after the child was killed Tuesday.

Patricia Ricks, 72, has been charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse with serious injury.

Deputies in Nash County, North Carolina, were first alerted to the incident on Tuesday afternoon, after the 8-year-old was brought to a local hospital with “severe injuries throughout her entire body and head” according to a news release. Detectives said it was Ricks who had brought her to the hospital.

The 8-year-old was also deceased upon arrival, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives went to Ricks’ home and questioned those at the residence.

“It was determined that the 8-year-old juvenile was beaten so severe by the Grandmother that she died from the injuries,” Major Eddie Moore with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ricks was the legal guardian of the girl, as well as several other siblings, according to the sheriff’s office. Those siblings are now in the custody of the Nash County Social Services Department.

Ricks has since been taken to the sheriff’s office and charged, but she has made no statement. She is being held under no bond. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that more charges may be filed.