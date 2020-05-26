Grandmother shot, killed while trying to stop fight outside grocery store

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA/CNN) — Police in Washington are looking for the suspects who killed a 71-year-old woman Saturday near a grocery store.

The woman’s family says she was trying to stop a fight when the shooting started.

“Who shoots a 71-year-old woman in the head who has nothing to do with all this? We didn’t get a chance to say, ‘Mom we love you.’ We didn’t get a chance to say, ‘Mom we’ll see you later.’ We didn’t get that opportunity. Her life was taken from us,” Robert Alston told WJLA.

Robert Alston says his mother was beloved for her generosity towards her children and her dozens of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

“There was days my mom went without, just to make sure that we had food on the table, clothes on our back. Being a single mother growing up, that’s the woman that I know. That’s my queen. That’s my everything,” said Alston.

He says she was once again helping family Saturday evening.

Her granddaughter had been jumped inside the Giant store and the same girls then jumped her again as Lucas was walking with her.

Lucas was sin the head, and a nearby man was wounded.

Police have not given a description of who opened fire.

“We’re asking you if you have a heart because we know you have a grandmother, we know you have a mother, turn yourself in. Let justice prevail,” said Alston.

Alston is pastor of Thankful Baptist Church and just spent three Sundays preaching online on forgiveness.

“So, I forgive you. I release you. But for justice’s sake, please go turn yourself in,” said Alston.

In the meantime, the Lucas family continues to gather and grieve at her D.C. home.

“She was going to give it to you straight. She was going to give it to you frank. She wasn’t going to cut any corners, she wasn’t going to hide. But you knew what she was telling you, she told you because she loved you,” said Alston.

Metropolitan Police say there is a reward of $25,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest.

