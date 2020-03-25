Grocery stores install barriers to protect cashiers, customers

As the fight against the coronavirus continues, some of the largest grocery chains in the country are installing “sneeze guards,” or protective barriers to protect both cashiers and customers.

Thoe retailers include Kroger, Albertson’s, and Walmart.

The plexiglass sneeze guards will function as barriers between customers and cashiers.

Walmart says it started putting them up at Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, and partitions at Walmart registers will go up in a matter of weeks.

Kroger says sneeze guards will be installed at checkouts in all of its 2,700+ stores.

The grocer operates several regional supermarket chains in 35 states including Fred Meyer and Harris Teeter.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus is spread most often by an infected person coughing or sneezing, releasing droplets of saliva or mucus to people nearby, typically within 6 feet.

The virus can also be transmitted by a person touching a contaminated surface, then touching one’s eyes, nose, or mouth.

This is why social distancing remains important and thus, the installation of the sneeze guards, which help maintain a barrier between people.

But health officials said washing one’s hands with soap and water remains the number one defense against the coronavirus.

