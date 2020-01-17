Groom accused of sexually assaulting waitress at his wedding reception gets probation

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (KRON) – A Pennsylvania man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage waitress at his own wedding reception last year has been sentenced to 6 years of probation.

32-year-old Matthew Aimers pleaded guilty to misdemeanor offenses stemming from a fight at the wedding and indecent exposure for an incident involving the victim.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, Aimers was ordered to not contact the victim and undergo anger management, as well as continue treatment with a therapist.

The alleged incident happened during Aimers’ own wedding reception on Nov. 24, 2018 at a country club in Northampton Valley.

Authorities say Aimers allegedly hit on the victim during the reception and “asked her to go outside and make out,” according to an affidavit.

When the victim rejected him, he later followed her into the women’s bathroom, pulled her into a stall, then allegedly groped her and exposed himself, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Aimers “pushing and punching people.”

He was taken into custody and charged in a Feb. 1 criminal complaint.

