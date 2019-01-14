National

SF-based Gymboree expected to file for bankruptcy, could close remaining 900 stores

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 10:47 AM PST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 10:54 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The end could be near for children's clothing retailer Gymboree. 

According to the Wall Street Journal, San Francisco-based Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week, and reportedly plans to close all 900 of its stores, including Gymboree, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8. 

If a company finds a buyer for Janie and Jack stores, those could be salvaged, according to the report. 

Gymboree previously filed for bankruptcy in June 2017 and closed nearly 400 stores. 

Check back for updates. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App

    Don't Miss