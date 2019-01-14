SF-based Gymboree expected to file for bankruptcy, could close remaining 900 stores
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The end could be near for children's clothing retailer Gymboree.
According to the Wall Street Journal, San Francisco-based Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week, and reportedly plans to close all 900 of its stores, including Gymboree, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8.
If a company finds a buyer for Janie and Jack stores, those could be salvaged, according to the report.
Gymboree previously filed for bankruptcy in June 2017 and closed nearly 400 stores.
Check back for updates.
