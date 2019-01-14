SF-based Gymboree expected to file for bankruptcy, could close remaining 900 stores

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: People walk by the children's clothing retailer Gymboree, which has filed for bankruptcy protection on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: People walk by the children's clothing retailer Gymboree, which has filed for bankruptcy protection on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The end could be near for children's clothing retailer Gymboree.

According to the Wall Street Journal, San Francisco-based Gymboree is expected to file for bankruptcy protection this week, and reportedly plans to close all 900 of its stores, including Gymboree, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8.

If a company finds a buyer for Janie and Jack stores, those could be salvaged, according to the report.

Gymboree previously filed for bankruptcy in June 2017 and closed nearly 400 stores.

Check back for updates.

