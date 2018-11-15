National

Hand recount ordered for Florida's hotly-contested Senate race

Posted: Nov 15, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida’s secretary of state has ordered a manual recount in the state’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race.

Department of State spokeswoman Sarah Revell said in a news release Thursday evening that unofficial returns from a machine recount had triggered a second recount in the Senate race and the state agriculture commissioner’s race.

The release said the results of the manual recounts are due by noon Sunday.

Unofficial recount results on the secretary of state’s website show Republican Gov. Rick Scott with a .15 percentage point lead over Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. State law requires a hand recount of races with margins of 0.25 percentage points or less.

