Happy 97th Birthday, Betty White!

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 05:58 AM PST

Betty White is 97 years young today! 

Who doesn't love Betty? 

Whiel her career spans nearly eight decades, she's probably best known for her Emmy-winning role as the sweet but ditzy "Rose" on the long-running series "The Golden Girls."

White holds the Guinness World Record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer. 

She's been married three times and has three step-children. 

White has won five Primetime Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award, but despite her long-running success in entertainment, she says she wants to be remembered for her work with animals and animal-related charities. 

Happy birthday, Betty!

