Happy 97th Birthday, Betty White!
Betty White is 97 years young today!
Who doesn't love Betty?
Whiel her career spans nearly eight decades, she's probably best known for her Emmy-winning role as the sweet but ditzy "Rose" on the long-running series "The Golden Girls."
White holds the Guinness World Record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer.
She's been married three times and has three step-children.
White has won five Primetime Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award, but despite her long-running success in entertainment, she says she wants to be remembered for her work with animals and animal-related charities.
Happy birthday, Betty!
