Happy 97th Birthday, Betty White! Video

Betty White is 97 years young today!

Who doesn't love Betty?

Whiel her career spans nearly eight decades, she's probably best known for her Emmy-winning role as the sweet but ditzy "Rose" on the long-running series "The Golden Girls."

White holds the Guinness World Record for the longest TV career for a female entertainer.

She's been married three times and has three step-children.

White has won five Primetime Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award, but despite her long-running success in entertainment, she says she wants to be remembered for her work with animals and animal-related charities.

Happy birthday, Betty!

