Hard-boiled egg recall expands to products sold at Walmart, Trader Joe’s

(KRON) — A hard-boiled egg recall has expanded to products sold at Walmart and Trader Joe’s following a deadly listeria outbreak.

“Almark Foods” broadened the recall to include all hard-boiled egg products manufactured at its facility in Gainesville, Georgia.

The Center for Disease Control says the listeria outbreak has been linked to seven cases, including one death and four hospitalizations.

The outbreak is contained to five states, but the recalled products were shipped nationwide.

The expanded recall includes popular brands and organic fare like Egglands Best, Pete & Gerry’s and Vital Farms.

For a full list of recalled products, click here.

