Harris apologizes for response to remark about Trump

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CNN Newsource) — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is apologizing after criticism for laughing and responding, “well said” when a voter described President Trump’s actions using a slur for the mentally disabled.

Harris denies she heard the offensive term.

A voter asked Harris, “What are we going to do in the next one year to diminish the mentally retarded action of this president?”

Harris responded, “well said, haha, well said.”

When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever. https://t.co/mNmo1hyNpW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 7, 2019

Harris tweeted Saturday, “When my staff played the video from my Town Hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever.”