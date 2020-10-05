Harris, Pence to be separated by plexiglass at first debate: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be separated by plexiglass during Wednesday’s debate, CNN reports.

A source tells CNN the commission made the decision Monday after studying the airborne transmission of the virus, as well as the growing number of positive coronavirus cases among those in the White House.

Both Harris and Pence have tested negative for coronavirus since President Donald Trump announced he had coronavirus Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

