Harris, Pence test negative before VP debate

(KRON) — Kamala Harris has tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the first Vice President debate on Wednesday, according to her campaign.

The democratic nominee for vice president will go head to head with current vice president Mike Pence for the first time at 6 p.m. PT. Pence tested negative Tuesday, the White House said.

After Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and the dominos of positive White House staff that followed, additional safety requirements are in place for the highly-anticipated debate. Pence and Harris will be separated not just by the mandated distance, but also by a plexiglass shield.

Workers clean protective plastic panels onstage between tables for Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate in Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

There’s no official word yet if Pence has an updated test result Wednesday.

