(KRON) — Kamala Harris has tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the first Vice President debate on Wednesday, according to her campaign.
The democratic nominee for vice president will go head to head with current vice president Mike Pence for the first time at 6 p.m. PT. Pence tested negative Tuesday, the White House said.
After Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and the dominos of positive White House staff that followed, additional safety requirements are in place for the highly-anticipated debate. Pence and Harris will be separated not just by the mandated distance, but also by a plexiglass shield.
There’s no official word yet if Pence has an updated test result Wednesday.
Latest Stories:
- Amazon fulfillment center moves into Contra Costa County
- Second stimulus checks: Fed chair urges direct payments, other aid
- Justice Dept charges British Islamic State members in deaths of Western hostages
- Watch: Political analysts clash over Trump “Mussolini” comparison
- Harris, Pence test negative before VP debate