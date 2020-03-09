Live Now
Harvey Weinstein injured in Rikers Island jail

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was injured after he fell Sunday morning at Rikers Island jail, his spokesperson told CNN.

Juda Englemayer said Weinstein was feeling dizzy before he fell.

“Harvey says his head throbs all the time and thinks he has a concussion. He has not been officially diagnosed,” Englemayer said.

On Feb. 24 a New York jury convicted Weinstein of rape and sexual assault against two women.

He is expected to be sentenced March 11.

