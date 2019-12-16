(CNN) – Harvey Weinstein says he deserves a pat on the back when it comes to women.

Weeks before his sex crimes trial, the disgraced movie mogul spoke with the New York Post, calling himself the “forgotten man.”

In the interview, Weinstein said he worked to increase roles for women in the film industry and that he has “made more movies directed by women and about women that any filmmaker.”

The 23 women who reported Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct are not buying it.

In a statement, they said he won’t be forgotten – but will be remembered as a sexual predator and abuser.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

His trial is set to begin Jan. 6.

People close to Weinstein say he’s planning a career comeback after the trial.

