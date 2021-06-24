Hawaii to allow fully vaccinated mainland travelers to bypass pre-travel test and quarantine rules in July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gov. David Ige announced major changes on Thursday to the state’s emergency rules on travel and social gatherings. With Hawaii expected to reach a 60% fully vaccinated rate by July 8, the governor believes restrictions currently in place may be relaxed.

Beginning July 8, Hawaii will accept vaccination records from other states and U.S. territories to allow fully vaccinated travelers to bypass pre-travel testing and quarantine rules. Travelers must bring a hard copy of their vaccination record while traveling to Hawaii.

Those arriving in the islands prior to July 8 will still be subject to the pre-travel and quarantine requirements.

Also effective on July 8, social gatherings will increase to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors statewide. This includes restaurants, which means they can increase up to 75% capacity. The six-foot distance requirement between tables must still be enforced.

The indoor mask mandate will not change. Last month, the governor lifted the outdoor mask mandate ahead of Memorial Day weekend, following the news that Hawaii was among nine states that had given 70% of adult residents at least one shot against COVID-19.

“The statewide vaccination goals will not affect the counties’ COVID-19 policies, Ige said. “I know that the mayors will be looking at these targets and adjusting their policies as appropriate, but this change does not directly impact structured events, weddings, which are governed by the proclamations issued by each county.”

Regardless of what the actual vaccinations rates are by July 8, Ige plans to move forward with the ease of restrictions with the confidence that the state will reach the 60% fully vaccinated rate, as the daily COVID-19 case counts remain low. It would have to be an exponential rise in cases for the governor to reconsider.

While Ige said this is an important milestone to celebrate, he’s still concerned about the spread of variants in the community, especially in groups of people who have not been vaccinated.

“We are seeing that people who are not vaccinated continue to be vulnerable to serious illness and hospitalization and even death,” Ige said.

The governor said almost everyone who has been infected with COVID-19 is unvaccinated. Today there are over 400 sites to get vaccinated across the state.

Ige expects the state to reach 70% within a couple of months and when that does happen, all COVID-19-related emergency restrictions will be dropped, including the Safe Travels program.