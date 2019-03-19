Hawaii weighs first-in-nation plastic bans at restaurants
HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii would be the first state in the U.S. to ban most plastics used at restaurants under legislation that aims to cut down on waste that pollutes the ocean.
Dozens of cities across the country have banned plastic foam containers, but Hawaii would be the first to bar them statewide.
A second, more ambitious proposal would go even further and prohibit restaurants from distributing and using plastic drink bottles, utensils, stirring sticks, bags and straws.
Activists believe the first measure has a better chance of passing.
Some businesses say the legislation would force them to raise prices because there aren't good alternatives to plastic.
Hawaii is a liberal state with a record of environmental policies such as mandating renewable energy use and prohibiting sunscreen ingredients that harm coral.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- COLLEGE CHEATING SCANDAL: 13 BAY AREA PARENTS CHARGED
- FATHER OF MURDER VICTIM SPEAKS AFTER DEATH ROW EXECUTIONS HALTED
- MOSQUE SHOOTER ID'D AS WHITE SUPREMACIST ANGRY AT IMMIGRANTS
- BRIDE FINDS HIDDEN MESSAGE FROM HER LATE MOTHER ON WEDDING HEELS
- PD: TEEN KILLS GIRLFRIEND'S PUPPY AFTER SHE DIDN'T COME HOME ON TIME
Bay Area News
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-