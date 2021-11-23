Hawaii woman looking for answers after her daughter was killed in Oakland

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shock and disbelief for a Hawaii woman whose daughter was killed in Oakland, California. Police have arrested the boyfriend for her death and the killing of another man.

Ailene Barranco has flown to California and met with police after finding out that her 22-year-old daughter Alice Shaw was fatally shot early Thursday morning in her apartment.

“She’s my darling, she’s the whole world to me. I’m still in shock right now. I just cannot believe, in disbelief,” said Barranco.

She was told by police that Shaw’s boyfriend has been arrested for murder of her daughter and another man. Reports say that he falsely told police that an intruder had broken in and shot his girlfriend.

Barranco says she met the boyfriend three years ago and she also met his parents in July. She never thought anything like this could happen.

“When I came in July over here, we had dinner with his parents,” said Barranco. “They seem to really love Alice. They really like Alice, and she said my son really adores your daughter. She’s so charming.”

Alice was born and raised in Hawaii and graduated from Damien Memorial School. Barranco says her daughter was a bright outgoing woman who had such a promising future. She was going to school in San Francisco and had dreams of becoming a lobbyist in Washington D.C.

“They were in D.C. so when she got back home, she said, you know mom, I can be a lobbyist,” said Barranco.

She’s still looking for answers as to how it all happened and wants nothing more than getting justice for her daughter.

“Help me pray,” she said. “The family is grieving right now. Help me pray to seek justice for her.”