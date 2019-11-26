Helpful holiday travel tips from TSA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Traveling for the holidays?

TSA is expecting more than 25 million travelers to pass through security screening checkpoints this week – a 5% increase from 2017.

Before you make your flight and get ready to sit down and enjoy that Thanksgiving meal, TSA is advising you to be aware of some rules to make your travel experience a whole lot smoother.

Traveling With Food

Creamy and spreadable foods such as gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, jam and beverages must follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule.

That means they are limited to travel-sized containers 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters) or less per item, placed in a 1-quart sized zip-top bag.

If you plan on taking larger amounts, pack them into a checked bag.

Solid foods such as dry stuffing, fresh cranberries, turkey, bread, baked potatoes, baked goods, pies, fruits and vegetables are allowed through security checkpoints in carry-on bags.

Fresh pumpkins are allowed through security and in checked bags.

Solid foods are also allowed in your checked-bag.

If you’re still unsure of what items you can and can’t bring, check out TSA’s handy online tool to double-check.

Traveling With Cutlery

Spoons and forks are allowed in carry-on baggage.

Knives are allowed in checked bags only.

Traveling With Medicine

Both over-the-counter and prescription medications are allowed through security.

If you have liquid medications, they are exempt from the 3.4-oz. liquid rules in carry-on bags.

>> Learn more about medications while traveling here.

Other Helpful Tips

Have a valid form of ID: In the event that you arrive at the airport without valid identification, you may still be allowed to fly.

TSA may ask you to complete an identity verification process which includes information such as your name, current address, and other personal info to confirm your identity.

>> Learn more about identification here.

Be on time: Make sure to give yourself enough time to park your car, check-in, and get through airport security.

Also plan, for delays that can happen anytime from the curb to the gate.

If you still have questions, you can reach out to their contact center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

