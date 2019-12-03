Here are some of the top baby names of 2019

(CNN) — Expect to hear a lot of Charlotte’s and Liam’s when the Class of 2037 collects their diplomas at high school graduation.

The most popular baby names of 2019 were just announced.

The website babynames.com tallied the favorite baby names among its millions of users.

Charlotte topped the list for girls — perhaps an ode to the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Amelia, Violet, Aria and Aurora rounded out the top five, knocking out favorites like Emma and Olivia.

Liam took the no. 1 spot for boys.

Oliver, Theodore, Declan and Henry claimed top spots for baby boys, bringing back some old-school charm.

