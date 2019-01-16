National

Here's how to get a free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts this week

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 07:18 AM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 07:18 AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Krispy Kreme coming in hot! 

The donut chain is offering a dozen Original Glazed donuts for free. 

The catch? You must purchase another dozen donuts at regular price. 

To redeem the offer, you have to sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards, the chain's rewards program. 

You can download the Krispy Kreme mobile app or sign up online. 

Once you do that, you're on your way to donut heaven! 

The deal ends Sunday, Jan. 27.

Enjoy! 

