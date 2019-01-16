Here's how to get a free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts this week
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Krispy Kreme coming in hot!
The donut chain is offering a dozen Original Glazed donuts for free.
The catch? You must purchase another dozen donuts at regular price.
To redeem the offer, you have to sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards, the chain's rewards program.
You can download the Krispy Kreme mobile app or sign up online.
Once you do that, you're on your way to donut heaven!
The deal ends Sunday, Jan. 27.
Enjoy!
- STORM WATCH: TRACK THE RAIN WITH KRON4'S INTERACTIVE RADAR
- ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO DRENCH BAY AREA
- FLASH FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR BAY AREA, CENTRAL COAST
- JAYME CLOSS DESCRIBES PARENTS BEING KILLED, 88 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY
- FDA ISSUES SEVERAL RECALLS FOR DRY DOG FOOD