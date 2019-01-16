Here's how to get a free dozen Krispy Kreme donuts this week

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Freshly iced doughnuts roll by on a conveyor belt at the Krispy Kreme store in Winston-Salem, the town where Krispy Kreme was born. / Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Krispy Kreme coming in hot!

The donut chain is offering a dozen Original Glazed donuts for free.

The catch? You must purchase another dozen donuts at regular price.

To redeem the offer, you have to sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards, the chain's rewards program.

You can download the Krispy Kreme mobile app or sign up online.

Once you do that, you're on your way to donut heaven!

The deal ends Sunday, Jan. 27.

Enjoy!

