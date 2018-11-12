Here's the first teaser trailer for 'Toy Story 4' Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The whole gang is back!

From Woody and Buzz to Jane and a new character added to the mix, "Toy Story 4" looks like it'll be packed with lots of fun and new adventures.

Disney-Pixar released the first teaser trailer Monday morning.

"Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy," the teaser caption reads.

The movie will be directed by Josh Cooley and will be released on June 21, 2019.

