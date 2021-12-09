Here’s how much you need to make to be ‘rich’ in the Bay Area

31 JAN 2016: San Francisco’s iconic Golden Gate Bridge basks in sunshine as Super Bowl 50 approaches. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Being ‘rich’ could be considered subjective; there may not be a definitive amount of money one needs to make to be considered rich.

Recent data analysis by Go Banking Rates shows how much one needs to needs to make to be considered ‘rich’ in 50 U.S. cities.

Three of the top five cities are in the Bay Area — starting with Oakland at five, San Jose at two, and San Francisco at one.

One being the highest average income needed to be considered rich, meaning being a Top 20 percent earner of that city, according to the analysis.

The lowest average income to be considered in rich Oakland is $161,345.

In comparison, that number stands at $66,139 for 50th-ranked Detroit — almost a $100,000 difference.

To be considered rich in San Jose, one needs to make an average of at least $214,975.

That number is at $239,840 for San Francisco.

Below is the list of the top 10 cities with the highest average income needed to be considered ‘rich’

RankCityLowest Average Income to be Considered ‘Rich”
1San Francisco, Calif.$239,840
2San Jose, Calif.$214,975
3Washington, District of Columbia$189,293
4Seattle, WA$186,063
5Oakland, Calif.$161,345
6Boston, MA$159,024
7San Diego, Calif.$157,252
8Austin, TX$145,166
9New York, NY$144,541
10Denver, CO$141,801

Other California cities on the list include Los Angeles ($135,373) ranked 13th, Long Beach ($127,021) ranked 19th, and Sacramento ($121, 986) ranked 21st.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

