Here’s Starbucks’ plan for gradually reopening cafes

Starbucks has a plan for reopening after the coronavirus pandemic prompted closures last month.

The company is adopting a “monitor and adapt” strategy to reopen certain cafes.

CEO Kevin Johnson addressed employees in an open later.

He wrote that “every community will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.”

Johnson also wrote the company has developed a “data-rich dashboard” that aggregates government data on confirmed cases and trends.

Currently, some US locations have shifted to drive-thru only.

Others offer entryway pickup, curbside delivery, and at-home delivery.

