Here’s Starbucks’ plan for gradually reopening cafes

Starbucks has a plan for reopening after the coronavirus pandemic prompted closures last month.
The company is adopting a “monitor and adapt” strategy to reopen certain cafes.
CEO Kevin Johnson addressed employees in an open later.
He wrote that “every community will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and decide when to fully reopen their cafes depending on local conditions.”
Johnson also wrote the company has developed a “data-rich dashboard” that aggregates government data on confirmed cases and trends.
Currently, some US locations have shifted to drive-thru only.
Others offer entryway pickup, curbside delivery, and at-home delivery.
