Here’s what happened when a cigarette smoking-driver used hand sanitizer in the car

ROCKVILLE, Maryland (KRON) – A man was burned and his car destroyed after his smoking a cigarette and using hand sanitizer led to an explosion.

According to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, it happened Thursday night in a shopping center in Rockville.

Officials said the driver was smoking a cigarette and then began to use hand sanitizer.







All photos: Montgomery Fire and Rescue Service

That’s when the sanitizer ignited and set the car on fire, according to authorities.

The man was treated for minor burns that are said to be non-life threatening.

“Using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette is a bad combo in unventilated areas like a car,” authorities are reminding everyone.

The car was a total loss.