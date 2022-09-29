Coffee chains across the country are celebrating National Coffee Day with deals and freebies. (Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Happy National Coffee Day!

To celebrate the festivities, some of the nation’s biggest coffee sellers are offering deals, including a free cup of Joe.

For example, Krispy Kreme is offering a free iced or brewed hot coffee today, no purchase necessary! If you’re a rewards member, you can also receive a free donut.

Wendy’s is offering a free small coffee with any in-app purchase from now through Wednesday.

Panera is offering a free two-month membership today to its Unlimited Sip Club. Afterward, a membership is $10.99 per month. Anyone already signed up is eligible to get $2 off on select beverages.

Dunkin’ is giving a free medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase to its DD Perks members.

Burger King is giving a free small iced coffee to anyone who orders through its app or on its website any purchase over one dollar, during breakfast hours (till 10:30 a.m. locally) at participating locations both today ant tomorrow.

And, through the end of the year, McDonald’s is offering one 99 cent iced or premium roast coffee per day with any in-app purchase.

Now all that caffeine is something to celebrate!