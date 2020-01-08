‘He’s my warrior’: Terminally ill boy in Wisconsin gets final wish

(CNN) — A young Wisconsin wrestler is in the fight of his life.

But his community is rallying around him, to help him achieve the goals that his cancer may cut short.

The town of Wautoma has come to honor Miguel Duran for his ability to fight both on and off the mat

“We’re one big family and it’s kind of an emotional thing for us and we’re giving him the opportunity that he won’t receive due to his illness, to wrestle a varsity match, become a varsity wrestler,” Dean Weiss said.

Miguel has been battling stage four rhabdomyosarcoma for over a year.

“He was diagnosed in remission in September of 2019, and unfortunately in December it had reoccurred. But, within the coming months, it will spread, it will take over and he will,” said Arlene Bialk, his mother.

Pretty soon, Miguel won’t be able to wrestle after this match because RMS is rapidly progressing through his body, So the wrestling coach wants to fulfill Miguel’s last wish.

“So we have a match with his favorite varsity wrestler, be a co-captain and also receive a letter tonight. He’s been through so much the last couple of years and is just an outstanding young man, has remained positive,” Roger Zertler said.

“He’s battled for over a year and it’s sad to see that battle’s coming to an end the way it is,” Weiss said.

Even though RMS may cut Miguel’s life short, his dream won’t be.

“I like it because you can get trophies and win a bunch of things,” Miguel said.

The Associated bank in Wautoma, Wisconsin is taking up a collection to help cover Miguel’s medical expenses.

“He’s my warrior. He works his butt off and I watched him go through the cancer treatments and I was there the entire time. He went from being completely terrified of needles to being like; can

we stop and the lab on the way out.”