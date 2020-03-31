High school baseball coach dies at 30 from coronavirus complications

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J. (KRON) – A local community is mourning the loss of a 30-year-old baseball coach who died from coronavirus complications.

Ben Luderer was a teacher and varsity baseball coach with the Cliffside Park School District in Bergen County, NJ.com reports.

The school district posted photos on its Instagram page showing Luderer as a coach and player.

“Thanks for being a great coach, teacher, friend and always a mentor and role model for your students,” the district said.



Luderer was a member of the 2008 Don Bosco Prep baseball team that went 33-0, according to USA Today. He went on to play at Marist College in Poughkeepsie.

“Saddened with the news of former student-athlete Ben Luderer’s passing. He was tough, smart & a great teammate. Went on be a loved teacher & coach! We pray for Ben’s wife and family!” the Marist Baseball tweeted after learning of Luderer’s death.

#16 – Saddened with the news of former student-athlete Ben Luderer’s passing. He was tough, smart & a great teammate. Went on be a loved teacher & coach! We pray for Ben’s wife and family! 🦊 pic.twitter.com/wctZa6hkaw — Marist Baseball (@Marist_BSB) March 30, 2020

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted about the death of Luderer.

“Saddened by the death of Ben Luderer, a young baseball coach whose love of the game pushed his players to new heights. Coronavirus has taken another New Jerseyan from us far too soon. Our hearts are with his loved ones and players, both past & present,” the mayor said.

Saddened by the death of Ben Luderer, a young baseball coach whose love of the game pushed his players to new heights. Coronavirus has taken another New Jerseyan from us far too soon. Our hearts are with his loved ones and players, both past & present.https://t.co/oViDNlI1bx — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 31, 2020

Greg Butler, Luderer’s high school at Don Bosco, told USA Today that the 30-year-old had “experienced some symptoms, went to the hospital, but was sent home because they presented as rather mild.”

It is unknown at this time if Luderer had any underlying health conditions.

The coach of the Cliffside Park Girls Volleyball Team wrote a message on social media of Luderer’s impact after they met 6 years ago.

“I never imagined we’d have the friendship we had today. Believe it or not, me and Ben actually knew each other in high school on baseball fields as seniors where he was a star at Don Bosco. In fact, Ben hit a home run that game and as I watched the ball go 20 feet over the fence in left field I never I thought I’d become such great friends with the person who hit it,” the message read. “Through coach together, I really got to know Ben and see what kind of caring, helpful, and funny person he actually was.”

With the heaviest of heart, I mourn my coworker, coaching partner, and great friend Ben Luderer. You will be missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know you, and I am forever grateful to have been able to call you my friend. #RIP pic.twitter.com/DDAiow1g8K — CPHS Volleyball (@CPHS_Vball) March 30, 2020

At last check, there were 198 coronavirus deaths in New Jersey and 16, 636 confirmed cases.

