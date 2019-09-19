High school students recorded deadly stabbing attack of teen who later died: police

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – A New York teen will be in court Thursday afternoon.

Police say he stabbed a 16-year-old to death in front of up to 70 on-lookers.

18-year-old Tyler Flach will face second-degree murder charges for killing 16-year-old Khaseen Morris.

It happened Monday in front of a Long Island strip mall as a large group of peers watched.

Police say the incident escalated from a fight, which was over a girl and was pre-arranged.

When Flach allegedly stabbed Morris in the chest, many of the witnesses took video and pictures with their phones.

Police expressed shock they did not step in to help.

Flach is due in court at 2 p.m.

