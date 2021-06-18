History of Juneteenth: The end of slavery in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Tomorrow is Juneteenth – The day celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.

It’s described by the National Museum of African American History and Culture as our nation’s second Independence Day.

A University of California professor makes a connection to that historic event and people fighting for social justice today.

The Emancipation Proclamation — With a stroke of a pen, President Abraham Lincoln declared that all slaves are free.

The year was January 1863.

Unfortunately, Black slaves out west in Galveston, Texas didn’t get word of it until union troops delivered the message over two years later.

“June 1865 was not only two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation but also months after the civil war had ended,” Justin Leroy, Ph.D., UC Davis associate professor of history, said.

That was June 19, 1865, better known today as Juneteenth.

UC Davis Associate Professor of History Justin Leroy explains why it was a relatively short-lived cause for celebration for the freed slaves.

“By the 1870s, white supremacists had retaken the government of the south and in the context of that violence, the celebrations stopped,” Professor Leroy said.

It would be 100-years later during the 1960s Black power and civil rights movements when Juneteenth would be celebrated again.

“A reminder of how the metaphor of emancipation has resonated across the centuries for all different types of Black freedom struggles,” Professor Leroy said.

Juneteenth would experience another national resurgence in the new millennium with the Black Lives Matter movement and the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

People of all races marched in protest, demanding justice. Professor Leroy points to that being part of Juneteeth’s legacy and a reason it can be celebrated today by everyone.

“Emancipation, the struggle against slavery, enslaved people and black abolitionists were essential to that but it was also a highly interracial social movement. It was a social movement in which women were heavily involved and led directly to women’s rights and so in that sense Emancipation and Juneteenth is for everyone,” Professor Leroy said.

To learn more about Juneteenth this weekend, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, the NAACP, will be hosting a VIP lawn party in Oakland at Laney College, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $10. There will be food, music, and education.

“We have been here as the NAACP for 112 years. We do not want to be here for another 112 years fighting for the same things. Hopefully by bringing people together, making people aware of the condition, how they got to where they are, will give rise to a change and that’s what we are hoping for,” George Holland, president of Oakland NAACP, said.