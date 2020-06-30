Live Now
Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Veteran entertainer Carl Reiner has died, TMZ reports.

He was 98.

Reiner died Monday night in Beverly Hills, with his family by his side, according to TMZ.

Reiner was a longtime comedian, actor, director, screenwriter, and publisher. He won multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and numerous other awards.

He was known for his work on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and directed Steve Martin in “The Jerk.”

He also appeared alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in “Ocean’s Eleven.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

