Hospital surprises Mrs. Rogers with babies in cardigans on Cardigan Day

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KRON/WFLA/CNN) – A Pittsburgh women’s hospital celebrated World Kindness Day by welcoming Mrs. Rogers into their neighborhood and surprising her with babies dressed up like her late husband, Mr. Rogers.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital says the adorable cardigans and booties in the pictures were hand-crafted by their nurse Caitlin Pechin.

Joanne Rogers was married to Fred Rogers from 1952 until 2003 when Fred passed.

We welcomed Pittsburgh's newest neighbors in style for #CardiganDay! Big thanks to Mrs. Rogers for stopping by!

The newborns at the hospital were also apparently celebrating Cardigan Day, the local PBS station’s spin-off of World Kindness Day, which is Wednesday.

In Pittsburgh, it makes total sense.

When folks think kindness they might just think of Mr. Fred Rogers – that’s because his show was filmed at that PBS station, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary.

Fred Rogers launched “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in Pittsburgh in 1966.

Also later this month “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” with Tom Hanks starring as Mr. Rogers, makes its worldwide debut.

