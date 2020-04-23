House approves nearly $500 billion package for small businesses, hospitals amid pandemic

(KRON/AP) — The House of Representatives approved Thursday a nearly $500 billion package to assist small businesses and hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.
The package will also aid expanding COVID-19 testing.
The vote was 388-5 and passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. Just four Republicans and one Democrat voted against it.
The nearly $500B measure passed by the House includes: $250B to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses $100B for hospitals and testing $60B for small banks and community development banks.
President Trump said at Thursday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing that he would probably sign it Thursday night.
More details to come.
