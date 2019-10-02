House Democrats say they’ll subpoena White House

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference in Webster, Texas. Federal prosecutors are joining President Donald Trump in asking a federal judge in New York to temporarily block a state court grand jury subpoena seeking his tax returns. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

House investigators say they will issue a subpoena demanding all White House and Trump administration documents related to President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings says in a letter to White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that he wants all documents “memorializing communications between President Trump and the leader of any other foreign country” that relate to Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian president.

The letter says that includes any threats to condition U.S. aid on Ukrainian cooperation or to investigate Biden.

It also includes any efforts by Trump private attorney Rudy Giuliani or others to “induce, compel, petition, press, solicit, request, or suggest” help from Ukraine.

Cummings says he’ll issue the subpoena Friday.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

