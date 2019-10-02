Breaking News
House Democrats say they’ll subpoena White House

House investigators say they will issue a subpoena demanding all White House and Trump administration documents related to President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings says in a letter to White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that he wants all documents “memorializing communications between President Trump and the leader of any other foreign country” that relate to Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian president.

The letter says that includes any threats to condition U.S. aid on Ukrainian cooperation or to investigate Biden.

It also includes any efforts by Trump private attorney Rudy Giuliani or others to “induce, compel, petition, press, solicit, request, or suggest” help from Ukraine.

Cummings says he’ll issue the subpoena Friday.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

