House Divided: Husband, wife root for opposing Super Bowl teams

(CNN) — Jason and Jessie have been married for 12 years.

The Super Bowl might be a lovingly contentious matter in this home, since Jessie, the lifelong Chiefs fan has Jason, who loves his Niners, to contend with on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Stinsons come by their teams honestly.

Jessie is a Kansas native who’s always been loyal to the Chiefs.

Jason says his mom grew up in Northern California and he’s cheered for the Niners since their dynasty days.

“Just from a young age watching Joe Montana and Jerry Rice throw touchdown passes after touchdown passes in Super Bowls,” Jason Stinson said. “I think when she met me, she saw the Forty-Niners flag in my room. She knew right then, I was a niners fan.”

Their two young kids watch and their parents encourage them to cheer for the team of their choice.

“I told Jason, probably six or eight weeks ago, this is probably what it`s going to come to. It`s going to be the Super Bowl. It`s going to be the Chiefs. He kept telling me ‘no, no, no,’ Jessie Stinson said.

Championship Sunday saw the Stinsons rooting for each other’s teams, but on Super Bowl Sunday, they’ll stick to their loyalties.

“If the Niners win, I`ll be shooting fireworks outside and popping champagne. And if the Chiefs win, I`ll probably be pretty bummed out,” Jason Stinson said.