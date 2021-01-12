House members to be fined for not wearing a mask

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – The House of Representatives approved a plan to fine members who are not seen wearing masks on the House floor.

It comes as three Democratic Representatives tested positive for COVID-19.

Under the rule, members of the House will receive a $500 fine for a first offense and a $2,500 fine for the second offense.

As impeachment talks ramp up on Capitol Hill, after last week’s riot, there’s a new concern growing, as a result of the revolt.

Three Democratic lawmakers have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, Pramila Jayapal, and Brad Schneider believe they were exposed to the virus, while in isolation during last Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.

They say several of their Republican colleagues were not wearing masks at the time while in insolation.

The lawmakers are currently isolated and not showing any symptoms.

Watson Coleman said she is not hospitalized and resting when she can. Jayapal called for fines to be issued after her positive test.

Tuesday night, the House approved a measure that would fine House members on the floor without a mask.

$500 for the first offense

$2,500 for the second

In his tweet, Representative Brad Schenieder said wearing a mask is not a political statement and should be expected by decent people.

Despite their colleagues being infected, there’s a new video of six House Republicans seen Tuesday not wearing masks, even refusing them when offered to them.

Among the six, California Representative Doug LaMalfa.

California Congresswoman Jackie Speier now calling on House minority leader, California Congressman Kevin McCarthy to enforce the rules among the GOP:

“The inability or unwillingness of Members of your caucus to follow clear, nonpartisan medical advice has resulted in a life and death matter.”

We’re told the fines will last during the COVID-19 pandemic.