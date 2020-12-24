Stimulus checks: Republicans block $2,000 increase, here’s when next vote will be

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress will vote whether or not to increase the stimulus check amount on Monday, Dec. 28.

This comes after House Republicans rejected unanimous consent on $2,000 direct payment on Christmas Eve.

The House adjourns w/o action on COVID relief reforms, both efforts were blocked by the opposing party



Dems could not pass $2k checks w/o @GOPLeader’s consent.



Republicans could not reassess foreign aid w/o @SpeakerPelosi’s consent



“Merry Christmas” @RepDebDingell #NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/1yyHWjUGkm — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) December 24, 2020

President Donald Trump this week demanded lawmakers to increase the direct payment to eligible Americans from $600 to $2,000. A couple would get $4,000.

Pelosi had said the Democrats are on board with this, but says Trump “must call on House Republicans to end their obstruction,” to get the increase passed.

However, efforts to include foreign aid in the bill were also opposed by the House Democrats.

According to The Associated Press, Thursday’s session was just 12 minutes long. Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was not physically at the session, but rejected unanimous approval of all House members to pass the bill.

“On Monday, I will bring the House back to session where we will hold a recorded vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000,” Pelosi said on Christmas Eve morning.

Along with a second round of direct payments several months into the pandemic, the relief bill would temporarily provide an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits, plus more subsidies for businesses, schools and renters.