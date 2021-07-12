How to get a free Subway sandwich for one day only

MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 21: A Subway sandwich is seen in a restaurant as the company announced a settlement over a class-action lawsuit that alleged that Subway engaged in deceptive marketing for its 6-inch and 12-inch sandwiches and served customers less food than they were paying for on October 21, 2015 in Miami, Florida. While it denies the claims, Subway said that franchisees would be required to have a measurement tool in stores to make sure loaves are 12-inches. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Want a free Subway sandwich? You just have to be in the right place at the right time.

That would be Tuesday, July 13, between 10 a.m. to noon. Subway said participating locations will give a free 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh sub upon request, up to 50 customers per store. Nationwide, they’ll give away up to one million free subs.

The new sub is part of a menu refresh that was revealed after a startling New York Times article that said Subway’s tuna didn’t have any actual tuna DNA, according to a test.

The chain said it serves 100% wild-caught tuna and that “DNA testing is simply not a reliable way to identify denatured proteins, like Subway’s tuna, which was cooked before it was tested.”

Tuesday is the first day that Subway is dropping its new menu items. They call it the company’s biggest menu update in its 50+ history.

If you’re not into turkey, you can still pay to try one of their other new sub combinations, like the Steak Cali Fresh and the All-American Club.