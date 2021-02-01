How to get free chicken tenders at Popeyes

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Who’s up for some free chicken tendies?

Popeyes is offering a free 3-piece order of tenders as part of its #Tendies4Yall promo and it’s all thanks to the buzz surrounding GameStop.

All you have to do is make a $5 minimum purchase on the Popeyes app or website using any of the following promo codes: $GME, $AMC, $BB or $NOK.

If those codes look familiar to you, it’s because those are the stock ticker symbols for GameStop, AMC, Nokia, and Blackberry.

According to the fine print, to activate the offer, click the “Tendies” tile on the app and enter one of the promotional codes.

The offer is valid through Tuesday, Feb. 2.

A number of wealthy institutions on Wall Street bet the stocks of those companies would fall, only to be thwarted by small investors who banded together on social media and sent the prices higher. Many of the small investors trade on online platforms such as Robinhood, which suddenly restricted the buying of shares of GameStop and other companies, sparking outrage from the social media crowd and politicians alike.

“Tendies aren’t for the elite few. They’re for everyone,” Popeyes said in a 15-second YouTube video about the promo.

The deal is valid for all.