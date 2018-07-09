How to get your free slurpee from 7-Eleven on Free Slurpee Day

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An illustration of Two, 7-Eleven Slurpees on October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (TIM SLOAN/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Just what we need to beat the heat... a cool, refreshing slurpee!

Wednesday, July 11 is Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven.

The annual giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time while supplies last at participating stores.

You don't need to buy anything and no coupon is required, but be prepared for a line!

7-Eleven plans to give away about nine million free Slurpee drinks on Wednesday.

The chain first introduced its iconic frozen beverage in 1966 and the next year the word "Slurpee" was coined to describe the sound the drink made traveling through the straw.

To find a location near you, click here.

