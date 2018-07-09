How to get your free slurpee from 7-Eleven on Free Slurpee Day
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Just what we need to beat the heat... a cool, refreshing slurpee!
Wednesday, July 11 is Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven.
The annual giveaway runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time while supplies last at participating stores.
You don't need to buy anything and no coupon is required, but be prepared for a line!
7-Eleven plans to give away about nine million free Slurpee drinks on Wednesday.
The chain first introduced its iconic frozen beverage in 1966 and the next year the word "Slurpee" was coined to describe the sound the drink made traveling through the straw.
To find a location near you, click here.
- POLICE: RICHMOND HOMEOWNER SHOOTS INTRUDER SEVERAL TIMES
- DOGS SWIPE MAIL CARRIER'S LUNCH AND REACTION GOES VIRAL
- STARBUCKS EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER MOCKING STUTTERING CUSTOMER
- VIRAL VIDEO: WHITE MAN CHALLENGES BLACK FAMILY'S POOL MEMBERSHIP
- MAN DIES AFTER GETTING SUCKED INTO DELTA DRAIN PIPE IN STOCKTON
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Best beach foods and snacks
- New regulations mean empty shelves at California's marijuana dispensaries
- Study: Babies sleep better after eating solid food
- Elderly man beaten, told to 'go back' to his country