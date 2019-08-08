How to talk to your kids about mass shootings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In just a week time, there were three mass shootings across the country.

On June 28, three people were killed at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, and then last weekend, 22 people were killed at an El Paso Walmart and nine people were killed outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a pediatric mental health expert, joined KRON4 to talk about one thing many parents are struggling with — how to talk to their kids about these horrific situations.

Dr. Roseann also helped treat kids affected by the Sandy Hook shooting.

She says you first have to think about what developmental age your child is at as this type of situation is happening all too frequently.

Hear some ideas from Dr. Roseann in the video above as all children will be impacted in a different way.

Click here for more ways on how to talk to your kids.