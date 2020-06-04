How to watch the Minneapolis memorial service for George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (KRON) – The first of several memorial services for George Floyd will be held Thursday in Minneapolis.

Floyd’s death at the hands of police on Memorial Day has sparked worldwide protests and a call to end police brutality and racism.

Thursday’s memorial service will be the first of several planned leading up to his funeral in Houston.

Coverage for Floyd’s memorial service will begin at noon and will be livestreamed on KRONon.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Floyd’s family will be in attendance, as well as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Floyd’s next memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6 in Raeford, North Carolina, leading up to the final one scheduled for Tuesday, June 9 in Houston.

Prosecutors charged three more police officers Wednesday in the death of Floyd and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at the center of the case, delivering a victory to protesters who have filled the streets from coast to coast to fight police brutality and racial injustice.

The most serious charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck and now must defend himself against an accusation of second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

All four were fired last week.

If convicted, they could be sentenced to up to four decades in prison.

