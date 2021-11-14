How travel has changed since the pandemic: Hilton report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — International travel is now open, and the holidays are here.

While the rules and regulations around traveling have changed drastically, so have travelers themselves.

Earlier this week, Airbnb reported their busiest days for bookings are now Mondays and Tuesdays. The company says traveling outside of the weekends is becoming more desirable and possible for travelers, thanks to work from home.

Airbnb isn’t the only company adapting to the new needs of travelers.

Earlier this month, Hilton released its 2022 global trends report. In it, 63% of Americans said making memories with loved ones is the top reason for traveling in the new year.

In a study of more than 10,000 people — more than 75% say they want convenience and contactless experiences.

Lifestyle expert Christine Lusitas says hotels are responding by using bracelets as room keys. Hilton has also equipped its Honors app with the ability for travelers to bypass the front desk during check in.

Also in the trends report, California psychologist Dr. Kate Cummins says travel will play an integral role in restoring our well being.

Hotels are offering ‘workcation’ packages to help travelers mix both work and play.

The trends report also looked at the way people have begun moving away from consuming too many cocktails during the pandemic, to incorporating zero proof drinks to their diets. It’s something hotel bars are now stocking up on as they expect more people to ask for those options.

Lusita says as you start planning your vacations for 2022 — look for the deals. Make sure to maximize your dollars and your time in the sun. And if you are planning to work from the hotel — research to make sure your hotel has a strong internet connectivity and cellular signals to avoid work disruption.