HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Ferndale — 213 miles northwest of San Francisco — left about 70,000 people without power early Tuesday after jolting people out of bed throughout northern California.

The quake struck around 2:30 a.m. No injuries were reported and a tsunami is not expected, but the Fern Bridge has been closed as it’s being inspected for damage. This is the main bridge over the Eel River that allows people in and out of the town.

The Humboldt County Sheriff said there are widespread damages reported to roads and homes. Residents are being told to prepare for more aftershocks and check gas and water lines for damage and leaks.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is working on responding to gas and electric hazards, checking equipment to minimize outages. This earthquake comes just days after a 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit El Cerrito, causing minor damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.